× Bentonville Police Searching For Flasher

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Police Department is searching for a man who exposed himself to a woman on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17).

Police said a female employee of Body Reflections Tanning Salon reported that a man walked up to the exterior window of the business, which was near a register, and then he pulled his pants down and exposed himself while staring at her, according to a department press release.

The woman locked the doors and contacted police, and told them that the man ran away on the sidewalk heading south.

The man is described as a white male who is about 5′ 10″ around 45-50 years old with gray hair and facial stubble, the release states. He was wearing all gray sweats and full black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information about the man is encouraged to call the Bentonville Police Department at 479-272-3170.