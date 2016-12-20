× Blast At Mexico Fireworks Market Kills At Least Nine, Injures Dozens

MEXICO CITY (CNN) — An explosion Tuesday at a large fireworks market near Mexico City killed at least nine people and injured at least 60 people, Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico’s national civil protection agency, told CNN affiliate FOROtv.

The blast occurred in a large fireworks market in Tultepec, according to a tweet from Mexico's federal police.

The explosion took place in Tultepec, about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) north of Mexico City, where pyrotechnics are a major industry. Emergency responders are at the scene and assessing the damage, Puente said.

Video from the explosion showed plumes of smoke in the air. Sirens could be heard in the background.