Boys And Girls Club Of Alma Receives Colossal Donation

ALMA (KFSM) -- An avid supporter of Alma's Boys and Girls Club passed away recently, but not before changing the lives of the city's children in a major way.

"I did not know it, but we were actually in her will," said Elaina Damante, the executive director. "When she passed, she left us enough funding that we do not have to worry."

Bernice Williams Price gave the gift of $1.5 million when she passed away in August. The mortgage she knocked out was upwards of $1.2 million.

"When they built this (place), they knew we might only be a town of 5,000 people, but we have potential to have a lot of children in this club," Damante said on a tour of the building.

Now, the club's potential is within reach of becoming reality.

"I'd love to have any child who wants to come in, come in," Damante said.

There's a waiting list to get in right now, but in the future, kids missing out on all the fun will no longer have to.

All thanks to one woman who believed children come first.

"She wanted for all the children to have a chance."

The Boys and Girls Club is in the process of planning a memorial for Williams Price.