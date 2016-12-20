Deputies Responding To Hostage Situation In LeFlore County

Posted 2:49 pm, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 03:19PM, December 20, 2016
Breaking news

LEFLORE COUNTY — Deputies have been dispatched to a hostage situation near Fort Coffee.

Deputies say a man has a gun held a woman’s head.

They are not releasing any other details at this time.

5NEWS crews are heading to the scene. We will bring you additional details as they became available.

1 Comment

  • Joe Jasper

    “Deputies say a man has a gun held a woman’s head.” “We will bring you additional details as they became available.” Is there an editor for this hoaxing media site, because this “journalist” is incompetent.

