Deputies Responding To Hostage Situation In LeFlore County
LEFLORE COUNTY — Deputies have been dispatched to a hostage situation near Fort Coffee.
Deputies say a man has a gun held a woman’s head.
They are not releasing any other details at this time.
5NEWS crews are heading to the scene. We will bring you additional details as they became available.
Joe Jasper
“Deputies say a man has a gun held a woman’s head.” “We will bring you additional details as they became available.” Is there an editor for this hoaxing media site, because this “journalist” is incompetent.