Doctor Gender Effects Patient Treatment

HEALTHWATCH - Something you might not have thought about concerning your medical care, which gender you have attending to you might have more positive health benefits.

According to a new Harvard study, the gender of your doctor could make a difference in patient treatment. Researchers say women doctors have the definitive edge. They looked at more than a million Medicare patients in the hospital. They found those treated by female physicians slightly less likely to die, and also less likely to be readmitted. Researchers say if male doctors got the same results, it would save an additional 32,000 lives a year.

