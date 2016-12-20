× Fayetteville City Council To Vote On Body Camera Grant

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Several Washington County law enforcement agencies could soon be getting body cameras, pending the Fayetteville City Council’s vote on whether to accept a grant for the devices at Tuesday night’s (Dec. 20) meeting.

The Fayetteville City Council will vote whether to accept a grant that would provide 50 percent of the funding needed to implement a body camera program for Fayetteville and Springdale officers and Washington County Deputies, according to the city council agenda.

The body cameras are worn by law enforcement officers and provide an audio and visual record of their interactions with the public. They can be used as a tool to increase transparency and strengthen ties between law enforcement agencies and the public.

The 50/50 grant would provide about $187,000 for the program, which the other departments would have to match, the agenda states. Springdale Police Department would receive about $74,000 of the grant money, Fayetteville Police Department would receive about $67,000 and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would receive about $45,000.

The other half of the funding for the Fayetteville Police Department would come from the department’s police impact fees, according to program documents.

The grant comes as a partnership from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The Fayetteville City Council will vote on the grant during their meeting in City Hall Room 219 at 5:30 p.m.