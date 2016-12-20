Fort Smith Police Searching For Armed Bank Robbery Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Fort Smith bank on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 20).

Fort Smith police responded to Chambers Bank, on Towson Avenue, shortly after 3:30 p.m. after receiving a panic alarm, according to a department press release.

The man pictured robbed the bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money, the release states. The man is believed to be armed with an unknown caliber handgun.

Anyone with information about the man is encouraged to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or call 78-CRIME.

