Vehicle Runs Into Bentonville Gas Line Causing Leak

Posted 1:01 pm, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 01:06PM, December 20, 2016
bentonville-gas-leak-12-20

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A gas leak shut down a Bentonville road on Tuesday (Dec. 20) after a vehicle ran into the pipe.

The leak occurred in a residential area near the 1200 block of Northwest 3rd Street in Bentonville, which is shut down between J and K Streets.

There were no injuries after the vehicle ran into the line, which is serviced by Black Hills Energy.

The leak occurred earlier Tuesday morning.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment