× Vehicle Runs Into Bentonville Gas Line Causing Leak

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A gas leak shut down a Bentonville road on Tuesday (Dec. 20) after a vehicle ran into the pipe.

The leak occurred in a residential area near the 1200 block of Northwest 3rd Street in Bentonville, which is shut down between J and K Streets.

There were no injuries after the vehicle ran into the line, which is serviced by Black Hills Energy.

The leak occurred earlier Tuesday morning.