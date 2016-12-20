Vehicle Runs Into Bentonville Gas Line Causing Leak
BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A gas leak shut down a Bentonville road on Tuesday (Dec. 20) after a vehicle ran into the pipe.
The leak occurred in a residential area near the 1200 block of Northwest 3rd Street in Bentonville, which is shut down between J and K Streets.
There were no injuries after the vehicle ran into the line, which is serviced by Black Hills Energy.
The leak occurred earlier Tuesday morning.
1 Comment
Randy Ingle
Black Hills better get their act together and erect barriers around all their darn gas meters and lines close to streets!