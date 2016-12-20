Health Critics Slam Sugar Study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Some scientists say a new study on sugar should be taken with a grain of salt.

A sugar study, funded by a non-profit with ties to the food industry, is attempted to discredit warnings to cut sugar. The study reports that sugar guidelines may be wrong, because it’s based off poor evidence. Health experts have criticized the report, because the nonprofit who paid for it is funded by companies like Coca-Cola, General Mills, and Hershey’s. The US government recommends eating no more than 12 teaspoons of added sugar per day.

