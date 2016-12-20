Health Critics Slam Sugar Study

Posted 11:07 am, December 20, 2016, by

HEALTHWATCH - Some scientists say a new study on sugar should be taken with a grain of salt.

A sugar study, funded by a non-profit with ties to the food industry, is attempted to discredit warnings to cut sugar. The study reports that sugar guidelines may be wrong, because it’s based off poor evidence. Health experts have criticized the report, because the nonprofit who paid for it is funded by companies like Coca-Cola, General Mills, and Hershey’s. The US government recommends eating no more than 12 teaspoons of added sugar per day.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s