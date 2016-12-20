× Jurors Deliberating In Murder Trial

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Jurors are now deciding the fate of a man accused of shooting and killing a man while he was jogging along a popular running trail in Fort Smith.

The 12 jurors will unanimously decide whether they think John Suleski deserves being found guilty of first-degree or second degree-murder, not guilty or not guilty due to a mental disease or defect.

Suleski is also facing an additional charge unlawfully discharging a firearm within city limits. Jurors will unanimously decide if he is guilty, not guilty or not guilty due to mental disease or defect.

John Suleski’s trial began Monday (Dec. 19). Prosecutors rested it’s case at the end of the first day. During the second day of trial Tuesday, the defense argued and rested it’s case. Rebuttals followed before and after closing arguments.

The defense attorney called one witness, a psychologist, to testify. The psychologist said through compiling data and testing Suleski, she found he does not suffer from a mental defect, but does suffer from three mental disorders. While testifying she explained her theory.

She said Suleski has an IQ above average, so he doesn’t have a mental defect. She also testified the three mental disorder Suleksi has include major depression, Schizoid personality disorder and adjustment disorder with anxiety.

Suleski was tested 14 months after the shooting happened.

