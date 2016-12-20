× Local Shoppers Brave Cold In Hopes For NES Classic

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Gamers in Fort Smith lined up at the Best Buy on Tuesday (Dec. 20) for the new Nintendo NES Classic Edition video game console.

Best Buy said there will be a limited quantity of the console. The NES Classic Edition, a replica of the original NES system created in 1985 that comes installed with 30 retro games like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. Best Buy will sell the device “on a first-come, first-serve basis” in brick-and-mortar locations, though they won’t be available online.

The $60 console has flown off the shelves, particularly among gamers who are itching to play games from their childhoods, and don’t mind missing out on the sophisticated features of modern video games.

Nintendo has reportedly already sold some 200,000 NES Classics in the U.S. since it debuted last month