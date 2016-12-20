× Rogers Man Accused Of Filming Others In Bathroom

ROGERS (KFSM) — A man has been arrested on felony charges of recording others, including a young girl, in a bathroom, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fabian Camacho-Morales, 33, was arrested Sunday (Dec. 18) on suspicion of two counts of felony video voyeurism, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to an affidavit, the arrest stems from matters that reportedly happened during August and October of 2016 when a young girl reported finding cameras in their bathrooms.

A video camera was allegedly found inside a bathroom air vent, and a cellphone that was recording was reportedly found in the exhaust fan inside the same bathroom. When the cellphone recording was viewed, Morales was reportedly seen placing the cellphone in the exhaust fan, the affidavit states.

Following a two-month investigation, Morales was arrested. He had no criminal history prior to this arrest, according to police.

He remained Tuesday (Dec. 20) in the Benton County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond. Also, he is set to appear in court Jan. 23 at 8 a.m.