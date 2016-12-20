× Razorbacks Roll In Second Half To Push Season Start To 10-1

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It wasn’t a pretty opening 22 minutes for Arkansas as the Razorbacks found themselves tied with North Dakota State.

Then the Hogs blew the game open.

Arkansas reeled off 16 straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers from Dusty Hannahs, as the Razorbacks pulled away for a 71-55 win over the Bison inside Bud Walton Arena.

The win was the Razorbacks’ 10th in the first 11 games and is the school’s best start since beginning the 2008-09 season 12-1. That team went on to finish 2-14 in the SEC and finished with a losing overall record.

Daryl Macon led the Razorbacks with 15 points while Moses Kingsley, Dusty Hannahs and Anton Beard each finished with 11 points. North Dakota State was paced by Paul Miller with 17 points.

Arkansas will face Sam Houston State on Thursday in North Little Rock in the Hogs final game before the holiday break.