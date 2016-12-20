Toys For Tots Gives Presents To More Than 1,000 Washington County Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Lifesource International will be giving gifts to more than 1,000 kids this Christmas thanks to the Toys for Tots program, which let parents choose toys for their children on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

"It lifted my spirit a lot,” said Dallas Gilley. "I've smiled the whole time I've been in here. They are great people."

Gilley is one of the parents who came to pick out toys for his two children on Tuesday.

"I honestly think they are going to get super excited," Gilley said. "Start unwrapping everything all at once."

Executive Director Jimmie Conduff said each child will get two gifts plus stocking stuffers.

“The idea is for the parents to take those toys home and wrap them and give them to their children from them -- not from toys for tots, not from Lifesource or whoever," Conduff said. "Realistically we want that child to say mommy and daddy you love me."

Toys for Tots is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, and they partner with Lifesource to distribute gifts collected in Washington County to families in need in the community.

Gilley said he can't wait to see his kids' faces come Christmas morning.

"It's awesome because there are a lot of parents out there who can't afford to get gifts for their kids, especially low-income parents like me," he said. "I'm on disability, so it really gives my kids the opportunity to have a really good Christmas."

Lifesource will be distributing gifts to parents through Friday evening (Dec. 23). It is too late to sign up, but if there are toys left that afternoon, they will hand them out on a first come first served basis.