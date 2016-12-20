True Grit Giveaway At Downtown Van Buren

Posted 9:08 am, December 20, 2016, by

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 13th thru December 23rd, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $500 gift cards from one of three places; Bedford Camera & Video, HPerry Jewelers, and True Grit!

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

On Monday, December 19th, we went to downtown Van Buren to spread some Christmas cheer!

Not only did we find a 5NEWS fan, but also a Grinch fan.

Congratulations to Brittney Davis we hope you are able to put a $500 gift card from True Grit and 5NEWS to good use!

Segment Sponsored By: True Grit

 

