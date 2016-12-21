× Medical Examiner Releases Investigation Report Of Three Children Killed In Arkoma Fire

ARKOMA (KFSM) –Investigation reports regarding the fire that killed three children in Arkoma have been released by the State Medical Examiner’s Office of Oklahoma.

The fire happened about 4 a.m., Oct. 19, on Lowery Street.

Reports were issued for 19-month-old Bentley Fields, 7-year-old Brianna Tanner and 11-year-old Braden Tanner, were all sleeping in the same. According to the state medical examiner’s findings, the toddler, Bentley, was found to have methamphetamine in her system.

The cause of death for all three children was determined to be smoke and soot inhalation and burns sustained during the fire.

The state fire marshal was unable to determine the cause or ignition source of the fire. Therefore, the manner of death is classified as unknown.

Two of the children attended Spradling Elementary.

According to the fire department, the mother, AJ Turner, and a family friend were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Eddie Meteker who identified himself as Tanner’s boyfriend said she is in the hospital and suffers from major smoke inhalation. He said he was at the mobile home when the fire started.

