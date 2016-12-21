× Co-Workers Rally Behind Mother Of Toddler Shot In Road Rage Incident

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Co-workers are rallying behind the mother of 3-year-old Acen King who was killed Saturday night (Dec. 17) in a road rage incident, according to KTHV.

Larissa Gudino was working with Acen’s mother at Sumo’s Japanese Steakhouse in Russellville when the shooting happened.

“She looked extremely distressed and I didn’t know what was wrong so I gave her a hug,” Gudino said.

She watched her co-worker go through pain and devastation as the mother learned the news. It was heartbreaking and Gudino knew she had to do something.

“First thing we thought is, ‘Okay, what shifts does she have and who’s taking which ones and does she even want anyone to take her shifts,'” she said. “She’s a really hard worker, she also has another child and she has another one on the way.”

The way her co-workers decided to help was by collecting money. It started with an envelope passed around to staff members. That letter turned into a donation box at the reception of the steakhouse restaurant.

“Please help one of our servers, she’s grieving the loss of her child,” the box reads. “Donate to ease her financial burden and allow her time to grieve. Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

Then that box turned into a GoFundMe page. Gudino and her coworkers say this is the least they could do to help out one of the hardest workers they know.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $5,000 and so far, it’s at a little over $200.

The search still continues for the the person who shot and killed Acen with a $40,000 reward being offered by the Little Rock Police Department and the FBI.