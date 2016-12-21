× Fort Smith Man To Spend 10 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking A Minor

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man was sentenced to spend 10 years in federal prison on Wednesday (Dec. 21) after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor.

Lance Bradley Williams, who also goes by “Crush” or “Lil’ Crush,” 24, was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and he must pay a $3,600, according to a Western District of Arkansas press release.

A 17-year-old girl told the FBI that she ran away from home in June 2015 and came into contact with a man named Randall Steward, whom she worked for as a prostitute at a Fayetteville hotel, the release states. Williams was also involved in trafficking the girl, and online ads for the girl’s services used a cell phone number owned by him.

Steward also pleaded guilty to charges in the case and was sentenced to spend 12 and a half years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.