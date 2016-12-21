HPerry Jewelers Surprise Giveaway At The Fayetteville Square Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 13th thru December 23rd, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $500 gift cards from one of three places; Bedford Camera & Video, HPerry Jewelers, and True Grit!

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

We we’re out at the Fayetteville Square admiring the lights and visiting with people about their holiday plans!

The Palfreemans were out scouting for items to add to a scavenger hunt for all of their grandchildren to enjoy once they make it grandma's house for Christmas.

The Palfreemans were content with making family memories and more concerned with giving than receiving so we decided to play Santa.

We surprised the grandparents with a $500 gift card from HPerry Jewelers and 5NEWS!

Congratulations again to the Palfreemans, we hope you are able to get a beautiful custom piece from Perry's thanks to 5NEWS and HPerrry Jewelers.

Segment Sponsored By: HPerry Jewelers