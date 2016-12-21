Not Ready For Health Threats

HEALTHWATCH - A new report claims that the US is not ready for emerging threats like Zika, Ebola, and bio-terrorism.

According to Trusts for America’s Health, 26 states in the District of Columbia scored a 6 or lower in key indicators of public health preparedness. Those indicators being things such as public health, food safety, and emergency healthcare access. Arkansas scored a 6 out of 10. Oklahoma scored a 5 out of 10.

