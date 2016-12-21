× Police: One Dead, One In Custody After Stabbing In Poteau

POTEAU (KFSM) — One man is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing that happened Tuesday night (Dec. 20) in Poteau.

According to Poteau Police, officers were dispatched to a home on Page Avenue at 10:26 p.m. When police arrived, they found 34-year-old John Claude Rye of Wister in the road with a stab wound to the chest. Rye was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Poteau Police Department Investigators and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified 35-year-old Harlan Ray Kelly of Shady Point as the suspect involved in the stabbing.

Kelly was located hiding nearby and taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

Investigators determined the stabbing was the result of an ongoing disagreement between the two men.

Kelly was booked in the the LeFlore County Detention Center on charges in connection with the homicide.