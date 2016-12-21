× Police: Springdale Couple Arrested For Animal Cruelty After Stabbing Dog

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale couple was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Stacey DeLeon, 46, and Timothy Triggs, 42, are facing aggravated animal cruelty charges, according to a press release.

On Dec. 16, the landlord of a N. West End property called officers to the home, which the tenants had recently vacated, the release states. Officers found a lot of blood in the garage and drops of blood leading to the backyard, where they found a freshly dug shallow hole.

Inside the grave, officers found the body of a dog who had been stabbed about 15 times, according to the release.

Officers identified Triggs and DeLeon as suspects and later arrested them.

Both were taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where they are being held on a $3,500 bond.