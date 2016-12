× Rogers Nursing Home Evacuated After Gas Leak

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers nursing home was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) after a natural gas leak.

The Highlands of Northwest Arkansas Therapy and Living Center on 109 Dixieland Road was evacuated shortly after 4 p.m.

There were 82 residents taken from the building, and are being moved to the Church of Christ.

Black Hills Energy is working to find and repair the leak.

Seven Rogers Fire Department units also responded to the scene.