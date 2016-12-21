Serial Bank Robber Named As Suspect In Chambers Bank Robbery

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A serial bank robber is the suspect in the Chambers Bank robbery on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

The man robbed four banks in Dallas, Texas between Dec. 12-16, according to a press release.

The individual is described as a blond-haired white man between 28-35 who is between 6′-6’4″. He usually wears a hat or sunglasses to try to hide his identity. He carries a small black or silver handgun.

Police are warning that the man should be considered armed and dangerous, the release states.