HEALTHWATCH - If you toss and turn while you sleep, researchers say you could be prone to other health conditions.

Scientists say while lifestyle and environmental factors have an influence on sleep disturbances, inherited traits also affect how long you sleep. Researchers found areas of the genome linked to sleep disturbance and discovered new links to restless leg syndrome, schizophrenia, and obesity.

