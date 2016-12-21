Van Buren Police See Increase In Package Thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — It's the season of giving, but this time of year is also a prime time to have last minute Christmas gifts stolen off of porches.

A Van Buren woman tells 5NEWS she is a victim of Christmas package theft.

“Unfortunately I just left for a couple hours for the day and you know just during that period of time, it showed that our packages had been delivered by the post office, and when I got here they were nowhere to be found,” said Nikita Glendenning.

Glendenning said two packages were taken off her doorstep last week.

“It just so happened to be the wrong time. (I was) just gone for an appointment, and when I got here it wasn't here," she added.

She explained she owns a day care at her residence.

The thief got away with supplies for her classroom and a Christmas present.

“It was about $50 you know,” Glendenning said. “It's a small amount in reality, but it's still very frustrating.”

A police report for the theft was filed.

“Right now this time of year, there's a larger amount of items being delivered to homes and delivered in the mail, so we've actually had an increase in reports of packages being stolen from porches,” said Detective Jonathan Wear at the Van Buren Police Department.

Van Buren police said there are several way you can keep this from happening.

“The tracking ability online... you can actually divert the package if you're not going to be home you can actually choose to have it sent to a neighbor's house or a relative that you know will be home,” Wear explained.

Those having packages sent may also choose to sign for the package wherever it’s delivered to guarantee it won’t be left on the doorstep.

Wear also recommends wireless doorbell cameras that have motion detectors that turn the camera on when someone is on your porch. These devices are also helping police in our area catch thieves in action.

Wear said they recently arrested two theft suspects in Van Buren, and since that happened, reports of stolen packages have significantly decreased . Mark Hyatt and Carl Rudd are both charged with theft by receiving.

Stealing packages may result in felonious charges.