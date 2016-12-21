Man Killed After Lunging At Washington County Deputy With Knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A Washington County Deputy shot and killed a man who threatened him with a knife on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21).

The shooting occurred at Tire Tracks on South School Avenue in Fayetteville around 2 p.m., confirmed Sgt. Craig Stout of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Corporal Brad Robinson was at Tire Tracks getting a flat tire repaired on Wednesday afternoon when a white man pulled a knife out of his backpack and started walking toward him, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office post.

Robinson drew his weapon and asked the man to drop the knife, the post states. The man lunged at the deputy, who fired his gun in an attempt to stop the man.

The man was hit by a bullet and died at the scene.

Robinson didn't have any interactions with the man before the incident, the post states.

Stout said investigators have viewed the Tire Tracks security footage, which backs up the deputy's account. He said Robinson followed protocol during the incident.

The man has not been identified.

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.