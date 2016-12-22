× 9-Year-Old Little Rock Boy Killed In Accidental Shooting

LITTLE ROCK — A young Little Rock boy died during an accidental shooting on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21).

The Little Rock Police Department said a 9-year-old boy was home alone with his 11-year-old brother when he was accidentally shot in the head. Police found the boy in the living room of the Romine Road home around 3 p.m.

The 11-year-old boy said his brother found a gun in the house and started playing with it, reported THV 11. The gun went off, shooting the boy in the head.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away.