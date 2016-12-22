Alma Police Officers Spread Holiday Cheer With Christmas Cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM)- The Alma Police Department is spreading holiday cheer all thanks to secret Santas in the area.

"Some people in the community donated some funds for us to hand out to motorists and people," Alma police officer, Daniel Mahan said.

For minor traffic violations, officers are handing drivers Christmas cards with money tucked inside, instead of tickets.

"At first, they have no idea what it is until they open it and then everybody that I've given one to is pretty appreciative," Mahan said.

When she started her day, Britany Williams wasn't expecting to get pulled over.

Alma police officer, Jeff Pointer, noticed she had a brake light out, so he turned on his lights.

"I wasn't sure what I did at first, but I guess I do have a break light out."

When Williams opened her card there was $20 inside.

"I [saw] the car seat, I'm sure she's got kids and I just thought she might need it," Pointer said. "If nothing else, [she could] fix her brake light."

Mahan said giving back to the community makes him and other officers feel good.

"We are able to bring some joy and maybe some happiness to people," Mahan said.