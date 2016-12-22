Arc For The River Valley Holds New Year’s Eve Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Arc for the River Valley will be holding a New Year's Eve event to raise money to help provide programming for people with disabilities.

Arc for the River Valley, a United Way agency, provides advocacy, education, and recreation for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Micayla Cole joined Daren Bobb to discuss the Arc for the River Valley, as well as the organization's first large-scale event, Midnight Masquerade.

There will be a band, live and silent auction, champagne toast at midnight. The event will start at 8 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel on New Years Eve (Dec. 31).

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance at 479-783-5529.

Cole said the money raised during the event will go to help further the mission of Ark for the River Valley.