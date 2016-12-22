× Arkansas Rushes Past Sam Houston In North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – Arkansas entered Thursday night’s contest against Sam Houston State with a losing record all time at Verizon Arena in central Arkansas. The Bearkats were never a threat to hand the Hogs a loss this time.

Arkansas had four players finish in double figures, including Moses Kingsley and Little Rock native Daryl Macon each scoring 17 points, as the Razorbacks routed Sam Houston 90-56 in the final game before the holiday break for the Hogs. Fellow Little Rock native Anton Beard added 16 points off the bench.

The Razorbacks built a 41-29 lead at the break but like has been the norm with this team, Arkansas blew the game open in the second half. Sam Houston State saw the 12-point deficit quickly balloon to 17 in the first 2:17 of the second half then reached 20 in less than five minutes. Arkansas’ biggest led came at the end of the game and the 34-point margin.

It is the second largest margin of victory of the year for Arkansas, trailing a 35-point win over Southern Illinois in the second game of the season.

Arkansas starts SEC play on Dec. 29 as they host Florida.