Arkansas Store Owner Shoots Would-Be Thief In The Face

MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. – A store owner in Mountain Pine shot a would-be burglar in the face late Wednesday evening (Dec. 21).

Sonny Singh, who owns the Mountain Pine Corner Store, said went to the store around midnight after grabbing some dinner. He said that although the store was closed, he heard alarms going off.

He said that he went inside and saw a man with a gun and some money so he rushed behind the counter and got his shotgun, reported Little Rock affiliate KTHV.

Singh said he told the man to drop the gun, but the man fired a shot instead. That’s when Singh fired back.

The man was taken to a local hospital. The Garland County sheriff said the shooting is under investigation and released no other details.