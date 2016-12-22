Bedford Camera & Video Surprise Giveaway At The Jones Center In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 13th thru December 23rd, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $500 gift cards from one of three places; Bedford Camera & Video, HPerry Jewelers, and True Grit!

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

On Wednesday, December 21st, we hit the ice at the Jones Center in Springdale hoping to find a family who could use a camera!

We got to know a mother and son at the rink who were attending practice.

Parker has been skating for several years now and hopes to one day attend the Olympics!

Parker's mother, Erin, might need some help capturing his journey to the top, so we surprised the Appledorns with a $500 gift card from Bedford Camera & Video and 5NEWS!

Congratulations again to the Appledorn family, hope you are able to get a nice Canon product with the help of 5NEWS and Bedford Camera & Video.

Segment Sponsored By: Bedford Camera & Video