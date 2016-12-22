Drug Price Spikes Threaten Patient Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A new senate report calls some drug companies ‘predatory’ and ‘immoral.’ The Senate Special Committee on Aging released a report this week detailing dramatic price increases of prescription drugs whose patients have expired.

The yearlong investigation found four pharmaceutical companies used monopoly business models to exploit market failures, acquiring decades old, off patent, and previously affordable drugs and then raising the prices suddenly. The report calls on Congress to take action to stop this from happening. One recommendation is to enact the Increasing Competition in Pharmaceuticals Act.

