Fayetteville Boy Requests Restaurant Gift Cards To Give To Police For His Birthday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A 12-year-old Fayetteville boy paid a visit to the Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to celebrate his birthday with a special delivery.

Will Hellard recently turned 12, and this year he asked for gift cards to local restaurants instead of gifts for his birthday.

Will decided to pass out the gift cards to officers, so he and his friends visited the Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday. Will and his friends met with Sgt. Craig Stout,  who made sure to hand out the gift cards to the men and women in the department.

The department posted about Will’s selfless birthday wish on their Facebook page.

 

