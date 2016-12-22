Food Cost Confusion

Posted 12:00 pm, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 12:05PM, December 22, 2016

HEALTHWATCH - If you’re dishing out more for expensive food because you think it’s healthier, you may be wrong.

A study published in the Journal of Consumer Research found that most people believe pricier food is better for them. Study participants shown pictures of the exact same product showed a bias towards the food that was labeled as more expensive. People should not use price as an indicator. They say even with a tight budget, people can still eat healthy.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

