Food Cost Confusion

HEALTHWATCH - If you’re dishing out more for expensive food because you think it’s healthier, you may be wrong.

A study published in the Journal of Consumer Research found that most people believe pricier food is better for them. Study participants shown pictures of the exact same product showed a bias towards the food that was labeled as more expensive. People should not use price as an indicator. They say even with a tight budget, people can still eat healthy.

