Girl With Autism, ADHD Sings Powerful Version Of ‘Hallelujah’

DONAGHADEE, Ireland — A 10-year-old girl’s performance of an adaptation of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” is giving the Internet chills.

BBC reports that Kaylee Rogers, who has autism and ADHD, sang the song at Killard House School in Northern Ireland. About 200 other students sang in the background.

Rogers usually sings at the area’s Christmas concert, but she lost her voice for this year’s event. The video shows the little girl singing weeks before the performance.

ITV reports that the principal of Kaylee’s school said the little girl was very quiet in class — but when she sings, she shines.

“To stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing,” she told ITV.

Full Version: