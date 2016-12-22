Last-Minute Shoppers Hit The Stores Before Christmas

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)– Christmas is three days away and last-minute shoppers are flooding the stores.

“It’s crazy out here there’s like lines everywhere and the traffic is really really bad. I think everyone waited till the last me like me,” said Emily Brewer. The mother is hoping to find everything she needs since her family celebrates the holiday a day early on Christmas Eve.

However some shoppers can’t seem to avoid the last minute rush. “We’ve actually had a lot going this month and this is the only chance I’ve gotten come out… I work full time, so,” said Emily Dunn.

Store managers expected large crowds today and made sure to staff extra employees to handle the rush. Although the stores will have extended hours tomorrow (Dec.23) most will be closing early on Christmas Eve.