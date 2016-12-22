The Christmas Gift That Keeps On Giving

GOSHEN(KFSM)– Two employees at a local gas station are now able to buy their families Christmas presents, thanks to a generous donation from the Benton County Sheriff’s office.

A customer told a deputy in uniform that one of the clerks at Phillips 66 was a single mother and having a hard time buying Christmas gifts for her child. That deputy took the information to another officer and they were able to surprise the woman the next day with a gift card.

“Its just overwhelming, it’s a miracle” said Jacinda Graham the employee who received the gift.

Jacinda also knew that her co-worker, Tiffany Stockton, was having a hard time as well so she had a surprise waiting for Tiffany when she walked in. She split the money she’d received yesterday to make sure Tiffany’s kids would have gifts under the tree.