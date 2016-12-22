Woman Dead After High-Speed Chase Ends In Fort Smith

Posted 3:43 am, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 07:38AM, December 22, 2016

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A woman is dead following a high-speed chase that ended in Fort Smith early Thursday morning (Dec. 22).

Officers said the chase began in Roland, Oklahoma. The woman reached speeds more than 100 miles per hour. Fort Smith Police said Roland Officers did not pursue the chase once she crossed the Arkansas-Oklahoma state border.

Police said the woman crashed her vehicle into a stone wall near the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Garrison Avenue near Immaculate Conception Church around 12:15 a.m. Officers said she was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity has not been released.

At this time, Fort Smith Police said they are unsure why the woman was running from Roland Officers.

The Rogers and Garrison intersection was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.

2 comments