FDA: Limit The Use Of Cosmetics

Posted 1:02 pm, December 23, 2016, by

HEALTHWATCH - The FDA is suggesting a new limit on lead in makeup sold in the US.

The new guidance applies to cosmetics such as lipsticks, eye shadows, blushes, body lotions, and shampoo. The agency says there should only be a maximum of ten parts per million for lead in these products. According to the FDA, most makeup already contains less than this. There are still products with more than they recommend. The limit would prevent detectable levels of lead in the blood when cosmetics are absorbed through the skin.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

