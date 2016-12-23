Garrett’s Blog: Light Rain Continues Into Friday Night

Posted 3:18 pm, December 23, 2016, by
image-36

image-36

Additional showers will develop across Oklahoma and move into NW Arkansas into the evening and overnight. Rainfall totals will generally be light and less than 1/2″.

Visibility will be less than 5 miles and locally dense for could develop late Friday into Saturday morning.

image-38

This image shows 3AM on Saturday and the majority of the showers have moved east and moved out of the area with a lingering line of rainfall across Central Arkansas that will persist into Saturday.

image-37

Expect cloudy weather Saturday with highs in the 50s.

On Christmas Day, temperatures will be warmer with windy conditions into the afternoon.

image-39

A line of showers with thunderstorms will move into the area on Christmas Day; more than likely in the afternoon or evening.

ar_swody3

The risk of severe weather will be highest in Kansas with at least a limited chance for strong to severe storms or damaging winds on Sunday evening in our area.

-Garrett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s