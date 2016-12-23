× Garrett’s Blog: Light Rain Continues Into Friday Night

Additional showers will develop across Oklahoma and move into NW Arkansas into the evening and overnight. Rainfall totals will generally be light and less than 1/2″.

Visibility will be less than 5 miles and locally dense for could develop late Friday into Saturday morning.

This image shows 3AM on Saturday and the majority of the showers have moved east and moved out of the area with a lingering line of rainfall across Central Arkansas that will persist into Saturday.

Expect cloudy weather Saturday with highs in the 50s.

On Christmas Day, temperatures will be warmer with windy conditions into the afternoon.

A line of showers with thunderstorms will move into the area on Christmas Day; more than likely in the afternoon or evening.

The risk of severe weather will be highest in Kansas with at least a limited chance for strong to severe storms or damaging winds on Sunday evening in our area.

-Garrett