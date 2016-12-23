Holiday Heart Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - The holidays are a time for family and good cheer, but it is also a time for when we see a rise in heart attacks.

Doctors think the main reason may be the stress and the change in routines. There are simple steps we can take for a heart healthy holiday. As you head to holiday parties, fill up on vegetables. Overeating is often inevitable this time of year, but don’t forget those veggies. When you reach for those desserts, try not to overdo it. Don’t drink too much alcohol. This raises the risk for heart rhythm problems.

