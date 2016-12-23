Knowing Your No-Drone-Zones Before Buying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Drone sales are on the up-and-up this holiday season. If the lure of snagging bird's eye views of the city is appealing to you, there are things you need to know before buying one yourself.

It comes with a set of rules.

"You're technically not supposed to fly within five miles of an airport, which, unfortunately for Fort Smith, covers most of the city," explained a professional drone photographer with G6M Productions, Troy Jarrell.

If you gift a drone over half a pound in size, it must be registered to fly with the Federal Aviation Administration. Once you do, flyers must avoid all no-drone-zones. In Fort Smith, that includes Fort Smith Regional Airport and the National Historic Site.

Which means drone users likely have to go outside of Fort Smith to find good places to fly.

"The great thing is," Jarrell said, looking on the bright side, "we live in 'The Natural State', so there's a lot of great places outside the city where you can get scenery."