Police: Man Shoots Home And Car During Armed Robbery, Faces Attempted Capital Murder

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Cave Springs man accused of robbing another man faces a slew of felony charges including attempted capital murder, according to police.

Brendan Cole Brecheen, 27, was being held Friday (Dec. 23) in the Benton County Jail without bond. In addition to the attempted capital murder charge, he faces felony aggravated robbery, possession of a fire arm by a certain person, committing a terroristic act, first-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor obstruction of governmental operations and public intoxication, according to the Bentonville Police Department.

About 12:40 a.m., a few hours before Brecheen’s arrest, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Northwest 17th Court regarding an armed robbery. Officers spoke with Oswaldo Facio-Marquez, 20, of Bentonville who told them he and Brecheen were in a car together when Brecheen robbed him at gunpoint. The gun used was a 9mm handgun, a news release states.

The news release also states that Marquez told police he ran from the car and Brecheen fired several shots at him. The bullets struck a nearby parked car and home.

After, Brecheen fled the area and was later found at Kum & Go on East Central Avenue.The gun allegedly used in the reported robbery was found in Brecheen’s possession during his arrest, according to the news release.