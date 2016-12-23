Rapping For The Razorbacks, One Local Music Artist’s Plan To Start A Hip-Hop Scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When fans watch the games, they typically remember the big plays and final score rather than the more subtle details, such as the music being played during the game. However, Ben Adams wants to change that on game days and beyond. Adams, 31, is a Hogs fan and rising, local music artist.He’s better known in the music world as Mic Adams.

This football season, he released a new song and music video for the Razorbacks called ‘Work’.

“So the chorus goes: 'I put in work. I'm chasing dreams. I put on for my team.' Which is something I wanted to create something that the athletes could literally carry as a theme,” Adams said.

Adams collaborated with Razorbacks Wide Receiver Jared Cornelius on the song. It took them about two weeks to put the entire song together from start to finish.

“I didn’t want it to be a hard core, hip hop vibe because I wanted to open up the demographic to everyone in Arkansas,” he said.

Since the song debuted in October, it has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

Adams said his goal would be to perform the song during halftime at Razorback Stadium. But this is just one of many dreams he’s chasing.

Adams wants to start a hip- hop scene in Fayetteville, which is a city where country, folk, and blues music reigns supreme.

"There's a lot of underground artists here, a lot of talent here, not really a venue to put it on for us yet,” he said.

Hip-hop music also doesn’t have the best reputation or a strong support system in Fayetteville.

So, until a breakthrough happens, Adams will continue putting in work just like those Hogs.

Check out his single ‘Work’ here.

Adams' music can be downloaded and listen to on iTunes, Spotify, You also can follow him on Instagram: _mic_adams.