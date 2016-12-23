True Grit Surprise Giveaway At Creekmore Park In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 13th thru December 23rd, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $500 gift cards from one of three places; Bedford Camera & Video, HPerry Jewelers, and True Grit!

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

We went to Creekmore Park where we were hoping to "run" into someone that could use a $500 gift card from True Grit!

What we found was a wonderful pair of friends out walking enjoying the lights.

Pauline has ran 5Ks in the past and was overwhelmed with joy when she found out her and William had won the gift card!

Congratulations again on your gift card from True Grit and 5NEWS!

Segment Sponsored By: True Grit