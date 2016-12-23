Two Men Wanted In Connection With Centerton Bank Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Police are searching for two men who robbed First National Bank of NWA about 11 a.m. this morning, said Mayor Bill Edwards.

Edwards said police are at the scene of the robbery at 350 E. Centerton Blvd., gathering evidence and surveillance images of the suspects.

The suspects are both described as being African American men. During the robbery, one wore a forest green hoodie and the other wore a light grey hoodie. Both wore jeans. Bleach stains are on one pair, according to the mayor.

It's thought that the suspects fled from the scene on foot, according to the mayor.