× Two Nabbed During SWAT Raid

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Two women are behind bars after a SWAT raid, according to police.

The raid happened Wednesday (Dec. 21) but a probable cause warrant wasn’t released by authorities until Friday (Dec. 23).

The arrests stem from when a confidential informant, who was wearing an audio listening device, reportedly purchased methamphetamine from Sheilia Dawn McGuire, 31, while a child was at the home in the 1600 block of Charles Street, a probable cause warrant states.

The drug was field tested and was positively confirmed as methamphetamine, according to police.

McGuire was stopped during a traffic stop on a felony probable cause warrant for delivering methamphetamine. Not only was she booked into the Benton County Jail on that charge, but she was also booked in on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor second-degree endangerment of the welfare of a minor. She was being held Friday (Dec. 23) in jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

After the Benton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team showed up at McGuire’s residence where Kemberley Jean Hulsey, 42, and two kids were, the warrant states.

According to the warrant, five bags with methamphetamine residue and a makeshift pipe were allegedly found in Hulsey’s bedroom. She was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held Friday (Dec. 23) in jail in lieu of a $1,500 bond.

While searching McGuire’s room, a safe containing nearly 10 drug paraphernalia items were found, according to police.

According to police, a computer disk was also found and a search warrant is being obtained for authorities to watch the disk. Used needles were found near the bed.

In the guest bedroom, additional drug paraphernalia was located. Also, a gun was found in the garage, according to police.