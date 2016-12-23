× U.S. Marshals Confirm Arrest In Little Rock Toddler’s Homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that Gary Holmes has been arrested in the murder of three-year-old Acen King, according to KTHV.

U.S. Marshals assisted the Little Rock Police in the case. Both law enforcement agencies worked with Holmes’ family to convince him to surrender to police.

Acen King was killed during an apparent road rage incident while riding in his grandmother’s car. Police said Holmes opened fire after getting angry that King’s grandmother was driving too slow. King’s grandmother and one-year-old sibling were not harmed in the shooting.

The 3-year-old’s death is the second child fatally shot in a car within a month and the 40th homicide this year for the city.